KPL Names Categories For Players' Drafting

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 hours ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 07:43 PM

KPL names categories for players' drafting

Kashmir Premier League (KPL) on Tuesday announced local, overseas and non-Kashmiris emerging categories for player's drafting

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Kashmir Premier League (KPL) on Tuesday announced local, overseas and non-Kashmiris emerging categories for player's drafting.

According to Director cricket Operations KPL Taimoor Khan, a total of 30 players would be selected through drafting from the emerging category while 75 players were included in local Kashmiri emerging category and 36 have been selected in Overseas Kashmiri category.

He said as many as 82 players were included in the non-Kashmiri emerging category. Kashmiri players for drafting include Azhar Mughal, Aqib Liaquat, Iqbal Akram, Raja Shehzad, Arsalan Arif, Raja Naeem.

Other Kashmiri players comprise Saqib Abbasi, Shahid Ilyas, Shehzad Iqbal, Matiullah, Naeem Ilyas and others.

Taimoor Khan said that 75 local Kashmiri players have been selected in the final trial and the overseas Kashmiri players have been selected by the Chief Coordinator Nayyar Shehzad Abbasi through online trial.

All players selected in the Emerging category would be included in the drafting. He said 30 Kashmiri players would be selected through drafting. The drafting of KPL would take place on July 3 while the league will be played in Muzaffarabad from August 6 to August 16.

