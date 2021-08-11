UrduPoint.com

KPL Rebuts News Item About John Kent

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 11:41 PM

KPL rebuts news item about John Kent

Kashmir Premier League (KPL) has refuted a news item that was carried out by a section of media about South African cricket commentator John Kent that he fell down and was taken to the hospital

MUZAFFARABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Kashmir Premier League (KPL) has refuted a news item that was carried out by a section of media about South African cricket commentator John Kent that he fell down and was taken to the hospital.

In a statement issued here on late Wednesday, the KPL termed the news unauthentic saying that the reality was different from what was being reported.

"South Africa Commentator John Kent is safe and sound in Muzaffarabad but a technician of the broadcasting team of Kashmir Premier League 2021 was found ailing and has been taken to Civil Military Hospital Muzaffarabad where he is out of danger now," the KPL said.

