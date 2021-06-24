KPL releases list of silver category players

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Kashmir Premier League on Thursday released the list of silver category players for drafting for the inaugural edition of the event.

Director cricket Operations KPL Taimoor Khan in a press statement said that as many as 98 players had been included in the silver category list.

Adnan Akmal, Mukhtiar Ahmed, Raza Hassan, Sohail Akhtar, Ahmed Jamal and Asif Afridi are included in the silver category list, he said.

Similarly, Khurram Shehzad, Mahendra Pal Singh, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Ahmed Danial, Ali Sarfraz and Zeeshan Malik are also part of the list.

"Each team will include three players in the silver category," Taimoor said.

The drafting of players for KPL will be held on July 3 in Islamabad.

A total of six teams will feature in the league that is scheduled to be played in Muzaffarabad from August 6 to 16.