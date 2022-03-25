KPL showcase kicks off at Dubai

UrduPoint.com

To showcase the success of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), a three-day KPL showcase titled 'Magnificent Kashmir with its Premier League' kicked off at Kashmir Gallery, Pakistan Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday

A welcome note was delivered by Arshad Khattak (Chairman KPL) who greeted the guests of honor and the visitors of the KPL section at Kashmir Gallery.

He wowed that KPL showcase would be a unique experience for them to enjoy and learn about Kashmir as well as KPL, said a press release issued here.

Arif Malik (President KPL) presented the success story of the globally recognized KPL Season 1.

KPL season 2 will be a much bigger and healthier event about the prosperity and development of the Kashmir region, he said.

The Secretary of Sports and Tourism AJK Mansoor Qadir Dar enlightened the vision behind the Kashmir Premier League and its outcome global recognition of the first season.

Chief Guest Abdul Majid Khan (Finance Minister AJK) said he has a strong belief in KPL in strengthening the economic condition of AJK and vowed to support KPL for its future endeavors.

Ch. Shahzad Akhtar (CEO KPL), Taimoor Ali Khan (COO KPL), and Saqib ur Rehman (CMO KPL) also adorned the event with their presence.

A conference with the topic "Sports Tourism in AJK" was graced by Abdul Majid Khan, Mansoor Qadir Dar, Shoaib Malik (Former Captain of Team Pakistan), Muhammad Amir (Fast Bowler of Team Pakistan), Arif Malik, and Owais Nazar (President of Pakistan Hotelier Foundation UAE).

The conference also discussed different aspects including sports infrastructure and sports culture in AJK, initiatives for sports and tourism, hospitality challenges, and opportunities for investors & the tourism industry.

They appreciated the initiative of KPL as it proved to be a significant asset towards the economic, social, cultural, sports, and tourism development of the Kashmir region.

The spectators were very excited to attend the program "KheloAazadi Se" with Shoaib Malik as the guest of honor.

The Kashmiri diaspora from around the globe was observed to be very keen on learning more about KPL and how to become a part of this precious league of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

