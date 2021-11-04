KPL teams discuss promotion of cricket in AJK

The Chief Executive Officer of Kashmir United Nayyar Shehzad Abbasi met with Muzaffarabad Tigers owner Arshad Khan Tanoli in Dubai and discussed matters related to the encouragement and betterment of cricket in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The Chief Executive Officer of Kashmir United Nayyar Shehzad Abbasi met with Muzaffarabad Tigers owner Arshad Khan Tanoli in Dubai and discussed matters related to the encouragement and betterment of cricket in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Abbasi appreciated the services of Arshad Khan Tanoli in cricket in Kashmir and on behalf of Kashmir United, overseas community and the Kashmiri people he thanked him for his hard work, said a press release issued here.

He said Tanoli was the first owner to take a franchise in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL). "Arshad Khan Tanoli has played an important role in making KPL a success.

KPL has now become a big brand," he said.

Nayyar Abbasi and Arshad Khan Tanoli also congratulated the KPL management for organizing such a good event in Kashmir.

Arshad Tanoli had also announced to set up a cricket academy in Muzaffarabad.

On the occasion, Abbasi suggested Tanoli to make practice pitches in five practice zones in AJK including Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Kotli and Mirpur.

To this, Tanoli assured Abbasi that nets would be prepared soon under the auspices of Muzaffarabad Tigers Foundation.

Kashmir United and Muzaffarabad Tigers also vowed to play their role for the promotion of cricket in AJK.