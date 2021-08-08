UrduPoint.com

KPL To Help Promote Tourism: Mirpur Royals CEO

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 02:20 PM

KPL to help promote tourism: Mirpur Royals CEO

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The Chief Executive Officer of Kashmir Premier League (KPL) team Mirpur Royals Adil Waheed believes besides providing a platform to the Kashmiri people for showcasing their culture and hospitality to the foreigners the inaugural extravaganza would also help in promoting tourism.

"The KPL is not only addition in the T20 leagues circuit but also an opportunity to show this beautiful land of breathtaking valleys and tremendous potential of youth and local cricketers," he told APP.

To a question, on India tried to stop foreign players from featuring in KPL, he said sports bring countries and their people closer. "It should be the choice of players to choose where to play. Healthy completion between playing countries and players always brings positivity and goodwill." Waheed was of the view that KPL would portray a simple message to the world which is "Khaylo Azadi Se".

Speaking about his team, he said Shoaib Malik was leading the side who has immense experience of playing Twenty20 leagues all over the world. "Having a captain of Shoaib's caliber, I believe the players will learn a lot from his experience. Also, we have Pakistan's international players such as Sharjeel Khan, Khushdil Shah and Muhammad Irfan and couple more. However, our Primary focus and intention was to pick young talent from Kashmir.

So we have got some promising young players from Kashmir." Waheed said Inzamam ul Haq, the coach of Mirpur Royals has been instrumental in developing the strategy and leading the preparations. "We are so lucky to have Inzamam with us as coach and he has already made his impact on the team and helping the players to prepare for the tournament." "KPL will help in projection of the beautiful land rich in nature and culture. KPL will give recognition to the young local talent by providing them a bigger platform to perform and show their abilities to be known at national and international level. This tournament will bring a positive and refreshing impact and will let them showcase their culture and hospitality to the visitors and guests coming from different parts of Pakistan and from other countries. Kashmir has great potential of tourism and KPL will help in promoting the tourism," he said.

Waheed said after the tournament was over the management would sit together to determine a way forward for the players development and grooming. "We will provide more exposure to the young local talent in terms of opportunity to play outside Kashmir and improve their capacity before the second edition. We will want a recognition of our players at all levels of cricket locally as well as internationally," he said.

