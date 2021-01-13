KPL to highlight Kashmir issue: Ali Amin Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur believes the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) would highlight the decades-old Kashmir issue, just the same way Prime Minister Imran Khan was drawing the whole world's attention on the matter.

"We learn to fight through sports as it was a healthy and positive activity. I have good wishes for KPL and we will support the league in every possible way," he said at the launch and inauguration ceremony of the head office of Muzaffarabad Tigers.

On the occasion, former Pakistani Skipper Shahid Afridi said he has been the brand ambassador of many leagues but he cannot express the joy for being the brand ambassador of KPL.

"I have seen a lot of talent in Kashmir and I intend to set up a cricket academy there as to bring the talent to fore. I will also work in the health sector in Kashmir," he said and added that former pacer Umar Gul would also coach the youth in the league as he supported the foundation which was an honour.

Senator Talha Mahmood said a healthy activity has been launched through this league. "In a country which has been a victim of terrorism, such activities provide entertainment to the people," he said.

"People want such events to be held in the country. When PSL was launched, people had no idea how great it will be. Similarly, people will see the passion of KPL soon," he said.

He regretted that young people were moving away from sports as in today's world everything was just a click away (online, mobile, laptop etc). "The issue of Kashmir will come to the fore through this league," he said.

Senator Faisal Javed said there was a passion for cricket in Pakistan. "The talent in the mountains will amaze the world as it comes to fore. The youth in the mountains was strong. The people will be amazed when this youth will hit such long sixes. Prime Minister Imran Khan has always been of the view that the team will not succeed unless there is local talent," he said.

He said Shahid Afridi has been at the forefront of serving humanity which shows the greatness of a man. "Afridi is the ideal of the youth. Everyone knew that Afridi played cricket from the heart," he said.

KPL President Arif Malik said he was glad that Shahid Afridi would be the President and captain of Muzaffarabad Tigers team. "The league will be historic and of international standard. Afridi is also the brand ambassador of KPL," he said.

Muzaffarabad Tigers owner Arshad Khan Tanoli said besides sports, the Muzaffarabad Tigers would also bring the soft image of Muzaffarabad to fore and it would become a brand.

"We will work with Shahid Afridi to promote sports. The youth in Azad Kashmir will also be provided with other facilities. KPL will be one of the most successful leagues," he said.