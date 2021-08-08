UrduPoint.com

KPL To Roar Like A Lion: Miandad

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 02:40 PM

KPL to roar like a lion: Miandad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Batting legend Javed Miandad believes India's conspiracies against the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) shows how successful the inaugural tournament was going to be saying the league would roar like a lion portraying the true peaceful image of Kashmir to the world.

"The tournament will portray the real peaceful face of the Kashmir to the world. India's conspiracies against the league shows how successful KPL is going to be. I extend my best wishes to the organizers of KPL and I hope the league roars like a lion and portrays a true peaceful image of Kashmir," he told APP.

Speaking about Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam, he said Babar was doing an excellent job with both the bat and captaincy and he has the prolific batsman has the potential but needs some guidance in the game.

"With the passage of time Babar has gained a lot of confidence both in batting and captaincy. He has the potential to take along both things well. I feel he should be continued as captain until he himself wants to leave the captaincy of any format," he said.

Miandad said Babar has got a lot of experience over the days and was doing well in all formats. "There is a trend here that captains are removed without seeking their permissions.

I feel whenever a captain is appointed or removed, he should be consulted first before handing or taking over the role from him," he said.

The former skipper was of the view that Babar was doing well but needs some guidance of seniors. "Seniors can be any from his team mates or coaches but whatever area he thinks he is lacking in then he should seek their advice," he said.

Speaking about the New Zealand's tour to Pakistan after 18 years, he said the matches were part of the ICC Men's cricket World Cup Super League and teams have to play them. "It is good to see the Kiwis coming here. I hope everything goes well as the COVID-19 pandemic was hitting hard because of so many variants of the deadly virus.

New Zealand would play three ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs and five Twenty20s on their first tour to Pakistan in 18 years. Rawalpindi's Pindi Cricket Stadium would be the venue of the September 17, 19 and 21 ODIs, while Gaddafi Stadium Lahore will stage the five T20s from September 25 to October 3. Rawalpindi ODIs would count towards the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 qualification, third position on the ICC T20I Team Rankings will be up for grabs in Lahore.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Lahore World ICC Job Rawalpindi Babar Azam September October All From Best Premier League New Zealand

Recent Stories

Iraqi Airways launches new flights from Baghdad to ..

Iraqi Airways launches new flights from Baghdad to Abu Dhabi International Airpo ..

56 minutes ago
 AED65 fixed price for all PCR tests in Abu Dhabi: ..

AED65 fixed price for all PCR tests in Abu Dhabi: DoH

1 hour ago
 ADIHEX hosts scientific conference on future of fa ..

ADIHEX hosts scientific conference on future of falconry

1 hour ago
 Saudi Aramco announces second quarter and half-yea ..

Saudi Aramco announces second quarter and half-year 2021 results

2 hours ago
 UAEU to receive 3,500 new students for new ‎acad ..

UAEU to receive 3,500 new students for new ‎academic year 2021-2022‎

2 hours ago
 Al Ain municipal inspectors attain judicial office ..

Al Ain municipal inspectors attain judicial officer&#039;s qualification from AD ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.