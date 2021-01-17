KPL to send a positive message to the world: Mishal Malik

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairperson Peace and Cultural Organization Mishal Hussein Malik believes the formation of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) would send a positive message to the world as talented youth will come to fore.

"Kashmiri are not only talented but also a brave nation. Young men are being killed in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)," Mishal, who is the wife of wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik said at the closing ceremony of the 20-over exhibition cricket match, in which Rawalpindi Islamabad sports Journalists (RISJA) beat KPL here at Benazir Bhutto Cricket ground on Sunday.

She said KPL was a golden opportunity for the Kashmiri youth to prove their mettle. "At this time, it is necessary to take the Kashmir cause forward through soft diplomacy," she said.

Mishal was of the view that youth were being targeted and killed in IOC by the Narendra Modi led Indian government.

"The Kashmir issue is not just an issue of the Prime Minister or the Kashmir Committee, the whole world has to play its role," she said.

She said false cases were being made against her husband Yasin Malik. "India wants to make IIOJK leaderless as India had detained number of Kashmiri leaders and Kashmir movement will suffer without leadership," she said.

Mishal said name of Kashmir would echo in the world through KPL. "Kashmir's independence movement has intensified despite the atrocities of Indian forces on the people of Kashmir.

Kashmir has been under curfew since August 5, 2019 as eight million Kashmiri were imprisoned in their own homes," she said and also urged the international community and the United Nations to give Kashmiris their due rights.

At the end, KPL President Arif Malik also presented a souvenir to Mishal Malik and trophies and shields were also awarded to the players, winning and runner-up teams.