UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPL To Send A Positive Message To The World: Mishal Malik

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

KPL to send a positive message to the world: Mishal Malik

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairperson Peace and Cultural Organization Mishal Hussein Malik believes the formation of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) would send a positive message to the world as talented youth will come to fore.

"Kashmiri are not only talented but also a brave nation. Young men are being killed in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)," Mishal, who is the wife of wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik said at the closing ceremony of the 20-over exhibition cricket match, in which Rawalpindi Islamabad sports Journalists (RISJA) beat KPL here at Benazir Bhutto Cricket ground on Sunday.

She said KPL was a golden opportunity for the Kashmiri youth to prove their mettle. "At this time, it is necessary to take the Kashmir cause forward through soft diplomacy," she said.

Mishal was of the view that youth were being targeted and killed in IOC by the Narendra Modi led Indian government.

"The Kashmir issue is not just an issue of the Prime Minister or the Kashmir Committee, the whole world has to play its role," she said.

She said false cases were being made against her husband Yasin Malik. "India wants to make IIOJK leaderless as India had detained number of Kashmiri leaders and Kashmir movement will suffer without leadership," she said.

Mishal said name of Kashmir would echo in the world through KPL. "Kashmir's independence movement has intensified despite the atrocities of Indian forces on the people of Kashmir.

Kashmir has been under curfew since August 5, 2019 as eight million Kashmiri were imprisoned in their own homes," she said and also urged the international community and the United Nations to give Kashmiris their due rights.

At the end, KPL President Arif Malik also presented a souvenir to Mishal Malik and trophies and shields were also awarded to the players, winning and runner-up teams.

Related Topics

India Cricket Islamabad Prime Minister World Benazir Bhutto Sports United Nations Narendra Modi Wife Young Jammu Rawalpindi Independence August Sunday 2019 Gold International Olympic Committee Government Premier League Million

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler briefed on outcomes of survey on famil ..

15 minutes ago

UAE is keen to diversify energy sources: Suhail Al ..

30 minutes ago

Dubai Economy issues 9,949 DED Trader licences til ..

45 minutes ago

MoFAIC offers condolences on death of Russian Amba ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to President Putin o ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 3,453 new COVID-19 cases, 3,268 reco ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.