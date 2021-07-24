UrduPoint.com
KPL's Colour To Reflect Across LoC: Omar

Muhammad Rameez 44 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 07:20 PM

KPL's colour to reflect across LoC: Omar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub believed the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) has echoed voices of concern in the neighbouring country India, as a league would run in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) whereas the Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) was kept under fear and captivity.

"KPL was a golden opportunity for the Kashmiri cricketers to prove their mettle and show the world what Kashmir really is," he said while addressing the logo unveiling ceremony of SRG KPL here at a local hotel on Saturday.

He urged the players to come on front foot and play with courage just like our leader Prime Minister Imran Khan who has raised the cause of Kashmir in the whole world.

"I want the players to play freely and live bravely. Where India has spread fear in IIOJ&K, the KPL will be played with freedom and courage in AJK showing the world the real and actual face of Kashmir. The colour of the league will cross the line of control (LoC) from Muzaffarabad," he said.

He also lauded the KPL management saying they deserve congratulations. "I will land in the stadium while paragliding during KPL," he said.

SR Group has become the title sponsor of KPL to be played from August 6 to 16.

Test cricketer Abdul Razzaq SR Group Chairman Saif Khan Niazi, KPL President Arif Malik and CEO Chaudhry Shehzad and other KPL coaches, franchises owners and other staff were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Test cricketer Abdul Razzaq said the experience of working with KPL was excellent. "KPL is a very important event and will be very successful," he said.

Director Cricket Operations KPL Taimoor Khan said we would make KPL a complete institution and the league's response was overwhelming.

Chairman SR Group Saif Niazi and KPL CEO Chaudhry Shehzad signed the agreement. "KPL will also be helpful in Kashmir cause. As long as KPL remains, we will continue to sponsor it for life. We will raise voice for Kashmiris through KPL. We are happy to sponsor KPL," Niazi said.

"We will do everything possible for the Pakistani nation. KPL will be a big brand. We will do talent hunt all over Pakistan starting from Kashmir," he said and urged the players to play with all their heart in the league.

President KPL Arif Malik said Muzaffarabad would see the best cricket in the world. "Flood lights are being installed in Muzaffarabad for the league," he said.

