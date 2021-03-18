The trials of Kashmir Premier League's (KPL) final stage will be held on Sunday at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium, a KPL official said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The trials of Kashmir Premier League's (KPL) final stage will be held on Sunday at Muzaffarabad cricket Stadium, a KPL official said on Thursday.

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal and Khalid Usman will take trials from the players, Director Operations KPL Taimoor Khan said in a statement.

According to Taimoor initially, it was decided to hold two-day trials but keeping in view the ongoing coronavirus wave these have been reduced to just one day. The trials will be conducted while adhering to the directions issued by the government. "Around 150 players selected from ten districts of Azad Kashmir will participate in the final trials," he said.

"Players selected in these trials will be 'included in the draft pick wherein franchises will select them for their teams," he added.

He said fans would enjoy exciting contests during the league.

The KPL is scheduled from May 16 to 27 with all the fixtures taking place at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium. The 12-day topflight event will see six outfits locking horns for the top honours. The teams include Muzaffarabad Tigers, Mirpur Royals, Kotli Panthers, Rawalakot Hawks, Bagh Stallions, and Overseas Warriors.

Several Pakistan players including Shahid Khan Afridi, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi will be seen in the action along with Azad Kashmir's promising players.

/932