PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ):Hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murad Ali of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) retained Men's singles title after defeating his strong rival Hafiz Irfan Saeed of Pakistan Wapda in the final of the 57th National Badminton Championship played at Wapda Sports Complex on Friday.

Super-fit Murad Ali recently got bronze medal for Pakistan in the 13th SAF Games as well and he defended his title for the fourth consecutive times besides remaining at 8 times Pakistan No. 1.

Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak said Murad Ali would be warmly received soon after arrival from Lahore.

After winning the medal, former Senior Minister for Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan went to Murad Ali's home and awarded him Rs. 100,000 along with monthly stipend of Rs. 30,000 for his outstanding performance.

He said KP govt had already announced to support those who win medals at National Junior, National Senior and International levels.

Umar Jehangir won the singles titles while along with another promising Champ Qari Adnan, who won the Asian mix-double title recently with Mehvish from Peshawar, bagged the titles while Hashir of Kohat won the U14 singles title.

It is for the fourth times that Murad is winning the titles, similarly both Umar Jehangir and Qari Adnan also completed their hat-trick of winning the junior doubles title for fourth times. Umar Jehangir also completed his hat-trick by winning the Junior title for the third times before Qari Adnan, another promising player, also won it for three times.

International badminton player Zohaib Khan Khalil, also hailing from Peshawar, represented Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, made two upsets in the Championship when first he upset seeded player Aamir Saeed of Wapda in the first round and in the second round he upset another seeded player Nouman of Wapda before beaten by Nouman of SNGPL in a thrilling three sets. Zohaib Khan Khalil of KP Police also represented Pakistan in Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Thailand, Abu Dubai, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Talking to APP, Murad Ali appreciated the support extended by sitting Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan and former DG Sports Junaid Khan. He said for winning the title for the fourth times he had his hard work for four months under his coach Nadeem Khan. Nadeem Khan worked hard with me, he added.

In the other finals Mahoor Shahzad of Wapda also retained her title after defeating Ghazala Siddique of Wapda by 21-19 and 21-13. In the Men doubles final Awais Zahid and M Ali Larosh (Wapda) beat Rizwan Azam (NBP) by Noman Sabir (SNGPL) by 27-25, 14-21, 25-23.

Haji Khalid Mehmood Secretary General Pakistan Olympic Association was the chief guest of the final ceremony. He distributed cash prize and trophies and certificates. Wajid Ali Chaudhry, Pervez Butt Vice President PBF, Zafar Ali Khan VP PBF Mrs. Zarina Waqar VP PBF, Miss Aisha Akram were also present at the occasion.