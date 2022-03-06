UrduPoint.com

KP's Murad Wins National Badminton Singles Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 06, 2022 | 07:40 PM

KP's Murad wins National Badminton singles title

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Murad Ali of KP crowned himself with the National badminton title by out-stroking Muqeet Tahir of Wapda in straight games in a one sided men's dingles final 21-16, 21-19, here on Sunday at DHA sports complex.

Mahoor Shahzad successfully defended her National women singles title to add to joy of Wapda after loss of her colleague Muqeet in men's singles final.

In the Men Doubles Raja Hasnain (New Khan) and Raja Zulqarnain (Wapda) won the title and in women doubles Mahoor Shahazad and Ghazala Siddidue of wapda claimed the title.

In the Mixed Double event Raja Hasnain (New Khan) and Palwasha Bashir (Sindh) won the final.

Results are as under: Men Singles Final Murad Ali (KP) beat Muqeet Tahir (Wapda) by 21- 16, 21-19 Women Singles Final Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) beat Palwasha Bashir (Sindh) by 21-11, 20-20 Palwasha Bashir retired hurt.

Men Doubles Final Raja Hasnain (New Khan) & Raja Zulqarnain (Wapda) beat Azeem Sarwar (Wapda) & Murad Ali (KP) by 22-20, 21-15 Women Doubles Final Mahoor Shahzad & Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) beat Saima Waqas (Wapda) & Palwasha Bashir (Sindh) by 21-15, 21-16 Mixed Doubles Final Raja Hasnain (New Khan) & Palwasha Bashir (Sindh) beat M Ali Larosh & Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) 21-16, 21-14 Administrator DHA Lahore Brig.

Waheed Gul Satti was the chief guest of the final ceremony and he distributed trophies and cash prizes amongst the finalists. A total cash prizes of Rs. 600,000/ were awarded.

Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association , Muhammad Khalid Mahmood also witnessed the finals.

Representatives of Pakistan Badminton Federation, Wajid Ali Chaudhry President, Tayyab Sohail Senior Vice President, Zafar Ali Khan Vice President, Raja Azhar Mahmood Secretary , Muhammad Pervez Habib But Treasurer and Farhan Ali Lashari Secretary Sindh were also present.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports WAPDA Badminton Women Sunday Olympics Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

11 hours ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

20 hours ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

20 hours ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

20 hours ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>