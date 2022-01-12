UrduPoint.com

KP's Obaid Ullah To Represent Pakistan In International Martial Arts SAVITA

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 12, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wushu National Medalist Obaidullah has been selected for the Pakistan National Team for the International Event of Martial Arts Sports SAVITA held from January 13 in Lahore on the basis of consistently better performance in various provincial competitions including KP U-21 Games

Talking to media persons, Pakistan Chief Rehmat Ullah, who is also President KP Wushu Association, said that he is basically a wushu player but due to his passion to play for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan, he gave trials for International SIVATA competitions and was selected on merit.

Apart from those selected from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the national team, the players include Muhammad Umar (65 kg), Sajidul Rehman (48), Haris Shah (52), Khater Khan (60kg), Mohammad Shaheer (24 kg) and Miss Sana (52 kg) in the women's weight category (45kg).

But due to his involvement in Wushu, he started taking regular training with Coach Najamullah Safi at Rehmat Martial Arts academy, where he is concentrating on training as well as fitness and other players including SAVITA .

