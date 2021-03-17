UrduPoint.com
KP's Saud Upset Top Seeded Akash Rafiq, Qualifies For Q-finals Of KP Snooker Championship

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:48 PM

Saud Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa upset Akash Rafiq, a top seeded and ranking players and took berth into the quarter-finals of the ongoing 33rd Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snooker Championship being played at Directorate of Sports POF Wah on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Saud Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa upset Akash Rafiq, a top seeded and ranking players and took berth into the quarter-finals of the ongoing 33rd Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snooker Championship being played at Directorate of sports POF Wah on Wednesday.

President KP Snooker Association Zulfiqar Ali Butt was the chief guest on this occasion. He also lauded Saud of Nowshera for upsetting Akash Rafiq by 5-1.

Saud Khan staged a strong comeback before losing the first frames and won five consecutive frames in the best of seven frames.

In the other matches Sir Baland of Kohat defeated Fawad Khan of Peshawar by 5-0 in another thrilling match decided on one-sided affairs.

Sharjeel Mahmood of Hazara also defeated Mujtaba Shah of Peshawar by 5-1, Aamir of Azad Jammu and Kashmir beat Yasir Shehzad of Peshawar by 5-4.

In the other matches, Azad Kashmir's Raja Akash defeated Imtiaz of Peshawar by 4-3 and also recorded the highest break of the Championship (104). Sharjeel Mahmood beat Mudasir Khan of Peshawar by 4-1, Shah Khan beat Sajjad Abdullah of Azad Jammu, Kashmir by 4-3, Yasir Shahzad of Peshawar beat Malik Muzammil of Malakand by 5-1, and Saud in his round match recorded victory against rafique Khan by 5-0.

