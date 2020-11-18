UrduPoint.com
KP's Zaheer Ahmed Wins National Rock Climbing Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:16 PM

KP's Zaheer Ahmed wins National Rock Climbing Championship

Zaheer Ahmed of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the National Rock Climbing Sports Climbing Championship organized by Alpine Club of Pakistan with the participation of climbing players from all over the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Zaheer Ahmed of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the National Rock Climbing Sports Climbing Championship organized by Alpine Club of Pakistan with the participation of climbing players from all over the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Climbing Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary General Najeeb Khattak also congratulated Zaheer Ahmed and said that there is a lot of talent in the province's athletes, which needs more attention. He requested Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take further steps for the promotion of climbing sports.

He also appreciated Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for giving approval of the construction of Rock Climbing Wall in all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Prime Minister 1000 Playgrounds Project headed by Murad Ali Khan Mohmand as Project Director.

He said with such facilities, the youngsters would come up in Rock Climbing Wall Games and would be able to win name and fame for the country at international level.

