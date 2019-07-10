KPSA organizes Squash training camp in Abbottabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association (KPSA) here Wednesday organized a daylong Squash training camp at Jansher Khan Squash Complex Abbottabad aiming improvement of players by imparting them technical skills

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association (KPSA) here Wednesday organized a daylong Squash training camp at Jansher Khan Squash Complex Abbottabad aiming improvement of players by imparting them technical skills.

Former International Squash player Khalid Atlas Khan was the resource person of the camp and imparts the participants about imported skills need for squash player. The camp was attended by 20 male and female players squash players and was taught about the physical training and shots.

Former Director sports KPK Tariq Mahmood thanked Khalid Atlas for his cooperation extended to new players in form of imparting squash techniques.

He said such events would also be conducted in future enabling youth to identifying mistakes in game and improve their capabilities.

Tariq Mahmood also thanked president KPK Squash Association Qamar Zaman for his patronage to the game which brings many good players, particularly from Abbottabad region.

He assured that the training camps would be continued providing opportunities place to improve game and bring laurels for the country in international games.