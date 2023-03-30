UrduPoint.com

KPT 6-red Snooker Tournament-2023 To Begin Tomorrow

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 30, 2023 | 08:58 PM

KPT 6-red Snooker Tournament-2023 to begin tomorrow

The Sports department of Karachi Port Trust is organizing "KPT 6-Red Snooker Tournament-2023" at KPT Sports Complex from March 31 to April 13 at 8:30pm to 01am

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The Sports department of Karachi Port Trust is organizing "KPT 6-Red Snooker Tournament-2023" at KPT Sports Complex from March 31 to April 13 at 8:30pm to 01am.

Total 32 players will participate in the sports event, 16 from Sindh and 16 players from clubs of Karachi.

The KPT's General Manager (A) Brigadier Tariq Bashir will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony on March 31, at 9 pm.

The tournament will be held on a knockout basis.

