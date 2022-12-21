UrduPoint.com

KPT Distributes Cash Prizes Among Commonwealth Games Athletes

Muhammad Rameez Published December 21, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) organized a grand cash award ceremony for the medal winner athletes of the Commonwealth Games, 2022 held in Birmingham, England, to appreciate the achievements of our national heroes and laud their performances to encourage them in their future endeavours.

Chief Guest Parliamentary Secretary Eng Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, Chairman KPT Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, GM (Administration) Brig Tariq Bashir TI(M), Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, Chairman Port Qasim Syed Hassan Nasir Shah HI(M), and CEO KICT SC Kim and many other dignitaries and notable personalities graced the occasion at KPT Sports Complex, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, gold medalists in javelin throw Arshad Nadeem and weight-lifter Nooh Dastagir Butt were awarded a cash prize of Rs 2 million each while national wrestlers (silver medalists) Inam Butt, Zaman Anwar, and Sharif Tahir were awarded cash prizes of Rs 1 million each.

The (bronze medalists) judo player Shah Hussain Shah and Inayat Ullah wrestler were awarded Rs 0.

5 million each.

On the occasion, the FIFA World Cup 2022 grand finale was also shown after the ceremony on live streaming which brought the attendants on their feet.

The chief guest Parliamentary Secretary Eng Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, while speaking on the occasion, lauded the remarkable achievements of Pakistani athletes in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and hoped that the medal tally secured by our athletes in Commonwealth Games will inspire the upcoming athletes in the future sports.

"They are our national heroes and we hope they will continue with the grand show at the international level to bring more medals to the country and enhance the country's image at the international level," he added.

Earlier, the KPT Chairman said, "Securing the gold medal in Commonwealth Games is not a small thing. "It's a huge deal and involves years of hard work and dedication by the medal winners."

More Stories From Sports

