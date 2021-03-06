UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kraft Leaps To First Win In A Year As He Takes Third World Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 12:50 AM

Kraft leaps to first win in a year as he takes third world title

Oberstdorf, Germany, March 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Austria's Stefan Kraft collected his third ski jump individual world title on Friday when he won the large hill competition at the Nordic World Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany.

After the two leaps, the 27-year-old Kraft edged Norway's Robert Johansson by 4.4 points with Germany's Karl Geiger third, 9.1 points back.

Kraft won both the normal and large hill in Lahti, Finland, in 2017 and also picked up individual bronzes on the normal hill in 2015 and 2019 as well as four silvers and two bronzes in team events, including a mixed team bronze last week, but he had not won an individual competition since February 2020.

Johansson, who collected two Olympic bronzes in 2018, collected his first world individual medal at the age of 30.

Related Topics

World Norway Germany Lahti Finland February 2017 2015 2018 2019 2020 Olympics Bronze

Recent Stories

Ground breaking of Balakot Hydro Power Plant next ..

39 minutes ago

Hopes for UNSC action against Myanmar military cou ..

39 minutes ago

Two held for kite-flying in Sialkot

25 minutes ago

Biden, EC Chief Agree to Freeze Tariffs Over Aircr ..

25 minutes ago

Tech glitch halts Hungary mass vaccination drive

25 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.