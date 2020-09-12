Kragh Andersen Wins Stage 14, Roglic Retains Tour Lead
Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 09:30 PM
Lyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Denmark's Soren Kragh Andersen of the Sunweb team soloed to victory after a frantic run into Lyon on stage 14 of the Tour de France on Saturday.
Slovenian Primoz Roglic finished with an elite group of race contenders a few seconds behind the Dane to retain the lead in the overall standings ahead of a major mountain test on Sunday.