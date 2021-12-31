The Slovenian resort of Kranjska Gora will host the women's alpine skiing World Cup meeting slated for Maribor for the third successive year the International Ski Federation (FIS) announced on Friday

The women will contest a giant slalom and slalom on January 8 and 9 respectively.

Maribor was stripped of the meeting on Thursday with temperatures too high in the Slovenian city which is only 275 metres above sea level.

Kranjska Gora sits 800 metres above sea level.

It is the third consecutive season the Maribor races have been scrapped due to a lack of snow.

American star Mikaela Shiffrin leads the overall World Cup standings by 93 points in her bid to win the title for the fourth time.

The next World Cup rendezvous for Shiffrin and her rivals is a slalom in Zagreb on January 4.