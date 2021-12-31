UrduPoint.com

Kranjska Gora To Host Maribor Women's World Cup Ski Meet

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 31, 2021 | 03:55 PM

Kranjska Gora to host Maribor women's World Cup ski meet

The Slovenian resort of Kranjska Gora will host the women's alpine skiing World Cup meeting slated for Maribor for the third successive year the International Ski Federation (FIS) announced on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The Slovenian resort of Kranjska Gora will host the women's alpine skiing World Cup meeting slated for Maribor for the third successive year the International Ski Federation (FIS) announced on Friday.

The women will contest a giant slalom and slalom on January 8 and 9 respectively.

Maribor was stripped of the meeting on Thursday with temperatures too high in the Slovenian city which is only 275 metres above sea level.

Kranjska Gora sits 800 metres above sea level.

It is the third consecutive season the Maribor races have been scrapped due to a lack of snow.

American star Mikaela Shiffrin leads the overall World Cup standings by 93 points in her bid to win the title for the fourth time.

The next World Cup rendezvous for Shiffrin and her rivals is a slalom in Zagreb on January 4.

Related Topics

World Snow Zagreb Maribor Alpine January Women

Recent Stories

296 conferred degrees at NUST S3H convocation

296 conferred degrees at NUST S3H convocation

5 minutes ago
 Procurement of Covid - 19 Vaccine By NDMA

Procurement of Covid - 19 Vaccine By NDMA

13 minutes ago
 PM says 30 mln families of Punjab to get free medi ..

PM says 30 mln families of Punjab to get free medical treatment

32 minutes ago
 SCBA requests CJP to defer Justice Ayesha A. Malik ..

SCBA requests CJP to defer Justice Ayesha A. Malik’s elevation to his successo ..

50 minutes ago
 11 Daesh-ISIS terror suspects arrested in Turkey

11 Daesh-ISIS terror suspects arrested in Turkey

2 minutes ago
 Over two dozens persons injured as passenger bus o ..

Over two dozens persons injured as passenger bus overturned near Khairpur

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.