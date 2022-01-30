UrduPoint.com

Krejcikova And Siniakova Win Australian Open Women's Doubles

Muhammad Rameez Published January 30, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova won their fourth Grand Slam Sunday, sweeping to the Australian Open women's doubles title against Kazakstan's Anna Danilina and Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia.

The Czech pair battled from a set down to come through 6-7 (3/7), 6-4, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena and go one better than last year when they were runners up to Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka.

"I want to thank my partner Katerina," said Krejcikova, the world's fourth-ranked singles player.

"She's been playing with me for a very long time and I'm happy we are still working really, really well together. I'm looking forward to the next adventure." Krejcikova and Siniakova have already won titles at Roland Garros (2018, 2021) and Wimbledon (2018) since making their debut as a partnership in 2016.

The Australian Open was the pair's 11th tour title, with five of them coming last year.

The unseeded Danilina and Haddad Maia only teamed up for the first time at the Sydney Classic in the lead-up to the Australian Open, which they won.

