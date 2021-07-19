UrduPoint.com
Krejcikova Closes In On WTA Top 10 After Win In Prague

Mon 19th July 2021

Krejcikova closes in on WTA top 10 after win in Prague

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, who continued her fine form with victory at the WTA event in Prague over the weekend, edged ever closer to the top 10 in the rankings released on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, who continued her fine form with victory at the WTA event in Prague over the weekend, edged ever closer to the top 10 in the rankings released on Monday.

The 25-year-old eased past fellow Czech Tereza Martincova in the Prague Open final on Sunday to collect a third title in four tournaments and climb two places to 11th in the worl, just two points behind Romania's Simone Halep.

Krejcikova is heading for the Tokyo Olympics where she will play the singles as well as doubles with Katerina Siniakova, with whom she has won three Grand Slam doubles titles, including this year's French Open.

Halep, who has been beset by injury problems this year, slipped a place with Garbine Muguruza going up to ninth, the only change in a top 10 still dominated by Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty.

WTA ranking as of July 19 1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 9,635 pts 2. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7,336 3. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 6,965 4. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5,640 5. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 5,331 6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,125 7. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4,975 8. Iga Swiatek (POL) 4,695 9. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4,165 (+1) 10. Simona Halep (ROM) 4,115 (-1) 11. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 4,113 (+2) 12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4,085 (-1) 13. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 3,985 (-1) 14. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 3,845 15. Jennifer Brady (USA) 3,830 16. Serena Williams (USA) 3,641 17. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3,495 18. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 3,42019. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3,42020. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 3,083

