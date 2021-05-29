UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Krejcikova Warms Up For Roland Garros With First Singles Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 11:51 PM

Krejcikova warms up for Roland Garros with first singles title

Barbora Krejcikova, ranked 38th in the world, warmed up for the French Open by winning her first singles title by beating Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday in Strasbourg

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Barbora Krejcikova, ranked 38th in the world, warmed up for the French Open by winning her first singles title by beating Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday in Strasbourg.

The 25-year-old Czech doubles specialist, who was seeded No.5 in the clay court event, won a tense final against the 31-year-old Romanian.

"I'm very happy, it was an amazing week for me," Krejcikova said. "I'm delighted to have won my first singles title." Despite ten double faults, the Czech was more consistent than Cirstea, who made too many unforced errors.

Krejcikova is a former world number one in doubles and has won five Grand Slam titles in women's and mixed doubles but had never won a singles tournament.

The French Open starts on Sunday, but neither of the Strasbourg finalists are scheduled for the first day.

Krejcikova will face her compatriot Kristyna Pliskova in the first round.

Cirstea, who beat American Venus Williams in Strasbourg, will face 19th seed Johanna Konta.

Related Topics

World Strasbourg Women Sunday Event Court

Recent Stories

UAE first country to approve highly effective, new ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attack targeting ..

6 minutes ago

Colombia anti-govt protest clashes kill at least 1 ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan prepared to send limited Hajj pilgrims; h ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan commends UAE&#03 ..

1 hour ago

Russian, Belarusian Transport Ministries Instructe ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.