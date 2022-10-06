Kremlin Cup 2022 International Tennis Tournament Canceled - Organizers

The 2022 edition of the Kremlin Cup, Russia's professional tennis tournament, was canceled, organizers said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The 2022 edition of the Kremlin Cup, Russia's professional tennis tournament, was canceled, organizers said on Thursday.

The tournament was to be held at the Irina Viner-Usmanova Gymnastics Palace in Moscow from October 16-23.

At the same time, the organizers intend to hold a series of international tennis tournaments in Moscow by the end of the year, including competitions with the participation of the national legends.

In March, the International Tennis Federation suspended the memberships of the Russian Tennis Federation and Belarusian Tennis Federation and canceled all tournaments in the countries under the auspices of the organization amid Moscow's military operation in Ukraine. In addition, the Association of Tennis Professionals and the Women's Tennis Association canceled the Kremlin Cup.