Kremlin Expects No Tensions at EURO-2020 Match With Ukraine Despite Uniform Controversy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) A possible match between the Russian and Ukrainian national football teams in EURO-2020 playoffs is unlikely to trigger new tensions between the two countries, despite the Ukrainian uniform controversy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) approved the team uniform designs submitted by Ukraine. The decision became controversial as the blue-and-yellow uniforms also depict a map of the country with the outlines of the Crimea and propaganda slogans used by a Ukrainian nationalist paramilitary group during World War II.

"It will not incite [tensions]. Sport is sport, and we should be above instigating some kind of hatred between Russians and Ukrainians.

We have always been against this, moreover, we are convinced that our people are kindred. At least in our country, Ukrainians are always welcome guests," Peskov said, when asked whether a possible match between the two national teams will cause tensions.

At the same time, Peskov regretted that UEFA allowed politics to interfere in the sports event. However, he noted that Moscow has no information regarding any complaints launched by Russia in connection with the decision as such matters are up to the organizer and not a "prerogative" of the Kremlin.

The European Football Championship, which was postponed last year due to the pandemic, is scheduled to be held from June 11 to July 11 in several European cities, including Russia's St. Petersburg.