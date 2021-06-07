UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Expects No Tensions At EURO-2020 Match With Ukraine Despite Uniform Controversy

Zeeshan Mehtab 45 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Kremlin Expects No Tensions at EURO-2020 Match With Ukraine Despite Uniform Controversy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) A possible match between the Russian and Ukrainian national football teams in EURO-2020 playoffs is unlikely to trigger new tensions between the two countries, despite the Ukrainian uniform controversy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) approved the team uniform designs submitted by Ukraine. The decision became controversial as the blue-and-yellow uniforms also depict a map of the country with the outlines of the Crimea and propaganda slogans used by a Ukrainian nationalist paramilitary group during World War II.

"It will not incite [tensions]. Sport is sport, and we should be above instigating some kind of hatred between Russians and Ukrainians.

We have always been against this, moreover, we are convinced that our people are kindred. At least in our country, Ukrainians are always welcome guests," Peskov said, when asked whether a possible match between the two national teams will cause tensions.

At the same time, Peskov regretted that UEFA allowed politics to interfere in the sports event. However, he noted that Moscow has no information regarding any complaints launched by Russia in connection with the decision as such matters are up to the organizer and not a "prerogative" of the Kremlin.

The European Football Championship, which was postponed last year due to the pandemic, is scheduled to be held from June 11 to July 11 in several European cities, including Russia's St. Petersburg.

Related Topics

Football Sports Ukraine Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same June July World War Event From

Recent Stories

Next general elections will take place under a new ..

10 minutes ago

31,549 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

40 minutes ago

40 minutes ago

Starcom signs new strategic data and services part ..

48 minutes ago

RTA inks MoU with Zhong Tang Sky Railway Group to ..

55 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on Roads and Transport ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.