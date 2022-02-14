UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On CAS Decision On Valieva's Case: Whole Country Wishes Her To Win

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Kremlin on CAS Decision on Valieva's Case: Whole Country Wishes Her to Win

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to dismiss appeals regarding Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's case, that Moscow welcomed the ruling and the whole country wishes her to win.

"We all over the country wish Kamila to win the Olympics. We wish this to every athlete. This is the dream of every athlete ... We are certainly glad that Kamila will be able to continue her participation in the women's singles," Peskov told a briefing.

The spokesman also expressed hope that Valieva would soon be awarded the gold medal.

"Yes, regarding our gold medal ... we hope it will be awarded soon. Although, of course, some other procedures may have an impact, and there will be active work on the part of our sports authorities. This work is ongoing and will continue," he added.

Moscow also hopes that at the next Games, Russian athletes will perform under the flag of Russia and under their own anthem, Peskov noted.

