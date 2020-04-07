UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Refutes Claims Of Russia Bribing FIFA To Host 2018 World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 04:19 PM

Kremlin Refutes Claims of Russia Bribing FIFA to Host 2018 World Cup

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Tuesday claims that Russia became the host of the 2018 FIFA World Cup due to bribing, adding that the bid was completely legitimate and resulted in "the best world cup in history

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Tuesday claims that Russia became the host of the 2018 FIFA World Cup due to bribing, adding that the bid was completely legitimate and resulted in "the best world cup in history.

Earlier this week, the US Department of Justice indicted several ex-members of FIFA's executive committee on allegations of a role in a corruption scheme during the selection of the host countries of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, Russia and Qatar respectively.

"We read the media reports. We do not understand what we can talk about. Russia's right to host the World Cup was absolutely legitimate, which is by no means linked to any bribes. We surely deny it. Russia held the best world cup in history, what we are proud of, what our whole country is proud of," Peskov said.

