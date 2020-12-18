Kremlin Regrets CAS Ban for Russian President to Attend International Sports Events

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The Kremlin regrets the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)' ban for the Russian president to attend the Olympic Games and other international sports events, but believes that the decision to allow Russian athletes to compete in international events is more important, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, CAS adopted sanctions against Russia's top governmental officials, barring them from attending international sports events for two years.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, a senior Russian lawmaker, told Sputnik that this decision would be challenged.

"Of course, we regret this decision, and we certainly have a negative attitude to it. At the same time, as our sports officials have already noted, the most important thing is that athletes are allowed to participate in international events. This will help them retain international qualification and shape. This is extremely important," Peskov said at a briefing.