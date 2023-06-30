Open Menu

Kremlin Says Embassy In Poland To Deal With Russian Hockey Player's Detention

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 30, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Kremlin Says Embassy in Poland to Deal With Russian Hockey Player's Detention

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that he is sure that the Russian embassy in Warsaw will clarify the situation with the detention of a Russian ice hockey player in Poland.

"I am sure that the embassy will now find out everything, and we will receive some more detailed data," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that it is very difficult for the Russian embassy to work in Warsaw due to "Russophopic stance of Polish authorities."

Earlier in the day, a Russian ice hockey player was detained in Poland on espionage charges. The media reported that the the player was named Maksim but his last name was not revealed.

Russian ice hockey player Maksim Sergeyev plays for Polish club Zaglebie Sosnowiec, according to Poland's ice hockey union. The club itself refused to comment on this issue.

Related Topics

Hockey Russia Warsaw Poland Media

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

11 minutes ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

15 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

16 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

16 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

16 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

17 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

19 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

20 hours ago

More Stories From Sports