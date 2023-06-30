MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that he is sure that the Russian embassy in Warsaw will clarify the situation with the detention of a Russian ice hockey player in Poland.

"I am sure that the embassy will now find out everything, and we will receive some more detailed data," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that it is very difficult for the Russian embassy to work in Warsaw due to "Russophopic stance of Polish authorities."

Earlier in the day, a Russian ice hockey player was detained in Poland on espionage charges. The media reported that the the player was named Maksim but his last name was not revealed.

Russian ice hockey player Maksim Sergeyev plays for Polish club Zaglebie Sosnowiec, according to Poland's ice hockey union. The club itself refused to comment on this issue.