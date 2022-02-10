UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Relying On IOC In Issue Of Russian Figure Skater Valieva's Drug Test

Muhammad Rameez Published February 10, 2022 | 07:13 PM

Kremlin Says Relying on IOC in Issue of Russian Figure Skater Valieva's Drug Test

The Kremlin relies on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in the case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's drug test, since it is and must be the only source of information, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The Kremlin relies on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in the case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's drug test, since it is and must be the only source of information, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The only Primary source here can and must be the IOC. You heard the IOC statement, it makes no sense for us to say anything. We rely on the IOC, we wish our athletes, including Valieva, to win only gold," Peskov told reporters.

He stressed that the Kremlin would not join those "screaming left and right" about Valieva's drug test.

"The scandal erupted, as you said, not at the Olympics yesterday, but around the Olympics. It erupted among those who did not have the proper information," Peskov added.

On Monday, the Russian figure skating team that included Valieva won the team tournament at the Beijing Games. The awards ceremony for the winners was postponed first from Monday to Tuesday, and then for an indefinite period. The press service of the IOC told Sputnik that the situation required legal advice by the International Skating Union (ISU).

On Wednesday, the Inside the Games news portal reported that the postponement of the ceremony of awarding medals to the Russian skating team was allegedly caused by an issue with Valieva's drug test.

On Thursday, Valieva held a training session at the Beijing Capital Indoor Stadium. According to the Figure Skating Federation of Russia, Valieva was not suspended from the Olympics.

Related Topics

Scandal Russia Beijing Gold Olympics International Olympic Committee From

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court adjourns Maryam Nawaz's appea ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns Maryam Nawaz's appeal till Feb 17

31 seconds ago
 Japan's TEPCO May Have Found Nuclear Fuel Debris i ..

Japan's TEPCO May Have Found Nuclear Fuel Debris in Fukushima Power Plant - Repo ..

32 seconds ago
 Political activities gain momentum after suspensi ..

Political activities gain momentum after suspension of Peshawar High Court ver ..

34 seconds ago
 Spanish Ambassador calls on Governor Sindh

Spanish Ambassador calls on Governor Sindh

35 seconds ago
 5G rollout in China set to accelerate

5G rollout in China set to accelerate

36 seconds ago
 Sindh Ombudsman provides relief to BDS student

Sindh Ombudsman provides relief to BDS student

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>