Kremlin Says US Decision on Beijing Olympics Can Hardly Be Labeled as Boycott

Washington's decision on Beijing Winter Olympics can hardly be labeled as a boycott as China has agreed on non-arrival of foreign officials amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Washington's decision on Beijing Winter Olympics can hardly be labeled as a boycott as China has agreed on non-arrival of foreign officials amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the White House announced a "diplomatic boycott" of the Beijing Olympics. In response, Beijing made a representation to Washington.

"It's hard to say how much of a boycott this is, because after all, the Olympics are being held in rather tough conditions associated with pandemic restrictions. If we remember it correctly, the Chinese side, as the organizer of the Olympics, in fact, has long ago agreed .. on an option when official representatives will not be invited. Therefore, this is a question between the Chinese organizers and the Americans," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman added that the main thing is this issue should not concern that athletes