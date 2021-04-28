MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Taking first place at international sports competitions compensates for the ban on Russia's national anthem, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Last week, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved the use of Pyotr Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1, proposed by Russia instead of the national anthem at international sports competitions, including the Olympic Games in Tokyo and Beijing.

"I will refrain from giving any answer. The [Russian] Olympic Committee made the decision. It was proposed to the IOC, which gave its approval. Therefore, I will refrain from expressing any opinion.

Of course, all of us would prefer our beautiful anthem to play. However, the main thing is that athletes take first place - this will compensate for everything," Peskov said, when asked about the president's stance on the issue.

In December, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on the dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency. It provides for a two-year ban on Russia to host and bid for world championships, Olympic and Paralympic games, and does not allow Russian athletes to take part in big international sports events under the national flag. In addition, the decision forbids the use of the country's national anthem.