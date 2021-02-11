Kriechmayr strikes world super-G gold

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr bagged gold in the men's super-G at the world ski championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Thursday to improve on his silver medal showing two years ago.

Kriechmayr timed 1min 19.41sec down the 2km-long Vertigine course, finishing 0.

07sec ahead of ex-teammate Romed Baumann, who now races for Germany afer changing allegiance before the 2019/20 season following his failure to make the Austrian team.

France's Alexis Pinturault took a shock bronze medal (+0.38), with Italy's Dominik Paris, the defending world champion in the discipline, in fifth (+0.55), a fine showing as he continues to make his comeback from a serious knee injury in Kitzbuehel last year.