KRL Beats Huma Club In 13th PPL

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) defeated Huma Club, Islamabad by 2-0 goals in the 13th Pakistan Premier League (PPL) at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium, here on Wednesday.

KRL took 2-0 lead at the end of the first half while both teams could not make any score in the 2nd half.

Maaz Arshad of Huma Club scored self goal for KRL team in the 6th minutes of the first half while in the 39th minutes, Zeeshan Siddiqi doubled the margin 2-0. The match was locked 2-0 at the end of the scheduled times.

KRL will play its next match with Sui Northern Gas Pipeline on August 27 while Huma Club will face Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority on August 29.

According to point-table, Pakistan WAPDA was on 1st position while Muslim Club Chman and Pakistan Airforce stood on 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

The match would be played between Pakistan Navy and Pakistan WAPDA on Thursday.

