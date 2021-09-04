UrduPoint.com

KRL, Muslim Club Won Matches In PPFL

Muhammad Rameez 11 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

KRL, Muslim Club won matches in PPFL

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Khan Research Laboratories(KRL) and Muslim Club, Chaman registered victories in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium, here on Saturday.

Alamgir Ali Khan got first hat-trick for KRL in the match. In the first match, KRL defeated Pakistan Navy by 5-2 goals. KRL took 3-0 lead at the end of the first half. Alamgir Ali Khan scored three goals for KRL and made first hat-trick in the tournament for his team. In the 4th minutes of the first half, Ali Khan scored first goal and opened the account for KRL while Imran Khan doubled the score 2-0 in the 19th minutes of the same half. Alamgir Ali Khan scored three goals in the 39th, 75th and 78th minutes and got first hat-trick for KRL.

Awais Gul and Noman reduced the margin 5-2 in the 62nd and 65th minutes respectively for Pakistan Navy.

The match was ended 5-2 goals at the stipulated times.

In the second match, Muslim Club, Chaman beat Pakistan Army by 1-0 goal. At the end of the first half, Muslim Club took 1-0 lead and both teams could not make any score in the second half.

In the 16th minute of the first half, Fareed Ullah scored lone goal for Muslim Club and Pakistan Army could not equalize the score during the match.

Two matches would be played tomorrow (Sunday), the first match Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) v/s Huma Club Islamabad while Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) to meet Pakistan Airforce ( PAF).

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Imran Khan Islamabad Army Pakistan Navy Company Chaman Same Lead Bagh Alamgir Gas Sunday Muslim Sui Southern Gas Company Limited

Recent Stories

Thailand registers 15,942 new COVID-19 infections, ..

Thailand registers 15,942 new COVID-19 infections, 257 more deaths

17 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 19,057 new COVID-19 cases, 362 ne ..

Malaysia reports 19,057 new COVID-19 cases, 362 new deaths

17 minutes ago
 Zia felicitates Zubair Motiwala over victory of BM ..

Zia felicitates Zubair Motiwala over victory of BMG in Karachi chamber elections ..

17 minutes ago
 RPT - Many At-Risk Afghans Unfairly Left Behind Du ..

RPT - Many At-Risk Afghans Unfairly Left Behind During Kabul Evacuation - Refuge ..

17 minutes ago
 Sharmila Faruqi reacts on Iqra Aziz’s photo abou ..

Sharmila Faruqi reacts on Iqra Aziz’s photo about parental duties

23 minutes ago
 Over 5,400 People Evacuated in Central China Over ..

Over 5,400 People Evacuated in Central China Over Damaged Dam - State Media

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.