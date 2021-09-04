KRL, Muslim Club won matches in PPFL

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Khan Research Laboratories(KRL) and Muslim Club, Chaman registered victories in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium, here on Saturday.

Alamgir Ali Khan got first hat-trick for KRL in the match. In the first match, KRL defeated Pakistan Navy by 5-2 goals. KRL took 3-0 lead at the end of the first half. Alamgir Ali Khan scored three goals for KRL and made first hat-trick in the tournament for his team. In the 4th minutes of the first half, Ali Khan scored first goal and opened the account for KRL while Imran Khan doubled the score 2-0 in the 19th minutes of the same half. Alamgir Ali Khan scored three goals in the 39th, 75th and 78th minutes and got first hat-trick for KRL.

Awais Gul and Noman reduced the margin 5-2 in the 62nd and 65th minutes respectively for Pakistan Navy.

The match was ended 5-2 goals at the stipulated times.

In the second match, Muslim Club, Chaman beat Pakistan Army by 1-0 goal. At the end of the first half, Muslim Club took 1-0 lead and both teams could not make any score in the second half.

In the 16th minute of the first half, Fareed Ullah scored lone goal for Muslim Club and Pakistan Army could not equalize the score during the match.

Two matches would be played tomorrow (Sunday), the first match Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) v/s Huma Club Islamabad while Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) to meet Pakistan Airforce ( PAF).