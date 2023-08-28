Kron grabs emotional Vuelta stage as Piccolo takes lead on 'difficult' day

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Andreas Kron took the second stage of the Vuelta Espana on Sunday while Andrea Piccolo grabbed the overall lead after a "difficult" day.

It was an emotional victory for Kron, who rides for a Lotto-Dstny team mourning the death of first-year professional cyclist Tijl De Decker on Friday after a training crash.

"It was a crazy and difficult day," said Kron.

His team-mate Lennert Van Eetvelt struggled to control his emotions as he spoke at the finish line.

"Really great to win after what happened a few days ago," he told Eurosport.

"It's weird...we're happy we won but we want to take a moment to think about what happened." The stage effectively had two finish lines, one atop Montjuic and one nine kilometres earlier.

After a downpour payed havoc with the opening team time trial round Barcelona on Saturday, and with more rain forecast on Sunday, organisers ruled before the start that times for the general classification would be taken at the foot of the tricky final climb.

Piccolo, an Italian, who rides for EF education who were third on Saturday, was part of a long breakaway.

As rain began to fall again the riders entered Barcelona at the end of a 182km run from Mataro, the peloton eased off its pursuit.

That allowed Piccolo to reach the 9km mark with enough of an advantage to take the overall lead from compatriot Lorenzo Milesi, one of several riders who crashed during the stage.

Milesi eventually crossed the line nearly 14 minutes after Kron.

"Really slippery a lot of tension coming through," said French rider Romain Bardet, one of Milesi's DSM team-mates who started the day tied for the lead. "Two races in one. Really hectic." Piccolo was swallowed by the pack a kilometre later. The leading contenders were then ambushed by Kron.

The Dane escaped up the wooded hillside to win, collecting both the climbing and winner's bonuses.

- 'Pawns in the game' - Australian sprinter Kaden Groves led a small chasing group across the line in second while the leading contenders, their times already decided at 9km, rolled in together after opting to play it safe.

Groves said there had been an argument in the peloton over whether to chase the breakaway on increasingly slippery roads, with the teams of the leading contenders wanting the pack to slow down.

"They were trying to take the initiative to calm the bunch down," said Groves.

"A little awkward with ourselves and DSM trying to close the breakaway. Today was a chance for us and we had to race and they didn't appreciate it.

"Sometimes crashes happen we're willing to take that risk to take our chance."Several of the leading contenders were unhappy before the day's start.