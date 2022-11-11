UrduPoint.com

Kroos Nets Volley As Madrid Beat Cadiz To Cut Gap On Barca

Muhammad Rameez Published November 11, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Kroos nets volley as Madrid beat Cadiz to cut gap on Barca

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Toni Kroos scored an impressive volley as Real Madrid beat Cadiz 2-1 to cut the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona to two points on Thursday.

In the last league match before the break for the Qatar World Cup, Carlo Ancelotti's side were playing catch-up on their bitter rivals, who beat Osasuna on Tuesday.

The match threatened to turn ugly at times, with Cadiz repeatedly fouling Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, but Madrid got the points they needed thanks to Eder Militao's header and then Kroos's stunning strike.

Lucas Perez pulled one back for Cadiz in the final stages, ensuring second-place Madrid have not kept a clean sheet at home in La Liga this season and have conceded in seven consecutive league matches.

"We had a good game apart from the last 10 minutes," Kroos told DAZN.

"We had chances but suffered a bit with the goal we conceded unnecessarily. I think we had a good game." Madrid were without striker Karim Benzema after he was unable to train on Wednesday, but he has been included in France's World Cup squad.

Without the Ballon d'Or winner, Madrid lacked sheen in attack, and perhaps some minds had started to turn to the upcoming tournament in Qatar.

- Cutting the gap - Pacha Espino's long-range strike clipped the top of the crossbar for the visitors, but they had few chances of note before Madrid opened the scoring.

Militao headed home Kroos's cross in the 40th minute, doing well to stay fractionally onside and escape any defensive attention after a corner was partially cleared.

The only other action in the first half came in the form of a bout of pushing and shoving between both teams, with Vinicius squaring up to defender Fali, who had hit Rodrygo with his arm off the ball.

"They defend in their manner. I think we have to be a bit calmer and concentrate more on playing football," added Kroos.

"If we react then they make us play their game. That's what they want, wasting time with each argument. I prefer to stay out of it and play football, because we are better." The second half meandered until former Germany international Kroos brought fans to their feet with a special strike after 70 minutes, volleying home from outside the area after a cross deflected into his path.

The third should have arrived soon after but Luka Modric missed a sitter with the goal gaping after Vinicius cut the ball back in the box.

Barely able to believe he had missed, the Santiago Bernabeu chanted Modric's name. After so many years of immaculate service, the veteran Croatian midfielder could be forgiven this time.

Thibaut Courtois spilled a shot he should have dealt with better and Perez rammed home to give Cadiz hope in the final stages.

Espino might have levelled for the visitors, 19th, in the 93rd minute but headed over from close range as Madrid held out.

Earlier, Valencia beat Real Betis 3-0, with Andre Almeida scoring an excellent free-kick at a rainy Mestalla and Hugo Guillamon adding the second from the penalty spot.

Justin Kluivert netted the third in stoppage time to round off an impressive win for the hosts, who climb to 10th.

Betis, who finished with 10 men after Edgar Gonzalez was dismissed, could have moved third with a win but instead sit sixth.

Rayo Vallecano drew 0-0 at home against Celta Vigo.

Related Topics

Football Attack World Threatened France Qatar Germany Santiago Cadiz Valencia Barcelona Madrid From Top Real Madrid Celta Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first W ..

Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first World Cup

8 hours ago
 Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Aveng ..

Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Avenger Air Defense System - Pentag ..

8 hours ago
 Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of ..

Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of Dr. Khalid Maqbool

9 hours ago
 Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabili ..

Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabilized in next four months: Khurr ..

9 hours ago
 Argentina unchanged for Wales Autumn Nations Serie ..

Argentina unchanged for Wales Autumn Nations Series Test

9 hours ago
 US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in C ..

US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in Close Contact on Griner Case - ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.