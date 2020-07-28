KSF, NICE sign agreement for scholarships to athletes

For provision of free higher education to young and talented sportspersons of the country, the Karachi Sports Foundation (KSF) and Newports Institute of Communication and Economics (NICE)have entered into an agreement under which scholarships would be awarded to talented sportspersons

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ):For provision of free higher education to young and talented sportspersons of the country, the Karachi Sports Foundation (KSF) and Newports Institute of Communication and Economics (NICE)have entered into an agreement under which scholarships would be awarded to talented sportspersons.

Co-Chairperson of NICE Huma Bukhari and Karachi Sports Foundation Senior Vice President (SVP) Tehmina Asif signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for awarding scholarships to 10 athletes.

On the occasion, KSF President Waseem Hashmi, Chairman Asif Azeem, Vice President Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant, Secretary Murad Hussain and Zeerak Bukhari were also present.

Under the MoU "Sar Sabz Pakistan" (Green Pakistan) campaign will be launched and over� 5,000 saplings will be planted with the cooperation of various sports federations and associations as well as students of schools, colleges, universities, teachers and NGOs working for the betterment of the environment.

Besides, awareness walks, posters, pamphlets, banners, print and electronic and social media will also be used to promote the campaign.

KSF will provide its technical support for formation of teams at schools, colleges and universities.

On the occasion, Huma Bukhari said that educational institutions play a vital role in discovering new talent from sports fields.

In the past, talented students studying in schools participated in various sports and represented the country at national and international level.

"In order to provide full opportunities to the young players to showcase their talents from the grass root level, our organization will provide educational scholarships to 10 KSF nominated and meritorious players so that they can continue their education along with the game", she said.

She said that in addition more sports events will be organized at the level of schools, colleges and universities.

KSF SVP Tehmina Asif termed the participation of Newports Institute in Green Pakistan campaign as a good omen and said that due to the growing population, there are serious threats to the environment and health. According to her collective efforts are needed to overcome the important issues of environmental challanges.

Tehmina Asif further said that the green environment is the Olympic agenda of 2020 and the United Nations Organization of 2030.

She said that it is the responsibility of every individual as well as sports federations, provincial associations, athletes, students and teachers to come forward to fulfill the mission of a Green Pakistan.

Tehmina Asif concluded that various sports events would also be organized to spread the message of Green Pakistan in educational institutions.