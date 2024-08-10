KSL reschedules its upcoming cricket trials

MUZAFFARABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The organizers of the Kashmir Super League (KSL), the most prestigious and eagerly anticipated cricket league in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, have announced on Saturday a revised schedule for their upcoming trials, taking into consideration the recent changes in weather conditions and said the trials are now set to be kicked off begin on August 17, 2024, at the iconic Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium while the former captain of Team Pakistan Shahid Afridi will lead the trails.

The first phase of trials will be conducted on August 17 and 18 at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium for aspiring cricketers from Muzaffarabad and Neelum districts. Following this, the trials for Bagh and Jhelum Valley districts are scheduled on August 20 at Bagh Cricket Stadium. On August 22, Rawalakot Cricket Stadium will host the trials for Haveli and Rawalakot districts on August 22 and similarly, the trials for Kotli and Pallandri districts will be held at Kotli Cricket Stadium on August 24. Finally, the trials will conclude on August 26 at Mirpur Cricket Stadium between Mirpur and Bhimber districts.

Shahid Khan Afridi, a global cricket icon and former captain of Pakistan's national team, continues to be the brand ambassador for the Kashmir Super League. His involvement has added significant prestige to the league, attracting widespread attention from both local and international cricketing communities. Moin Khan, the next legendary wicketkeeper and former captain of team Pakistan, is also deeply involved in the league's operations, ensuring that the KSL is managed with the highest standards of professionalism and excellence.

The Kashmir Super League(KSL) is more than just a sporting event; it is a significant opportunity for the region's emerging cricket talent to showcase their skills on a grand stage and a good opportunity of talent hunt.

The league is expected to feature some of the most distinguished national and international cricket stars, who will not only compete but also mentor the young talent from Kashmir, sharing their vast experience and cricketing knowledge.

Beyond the cricketing realm, the league is expected to draw prominent figures from various fields, both nationally and internationally. The presence of such esteemed personalities underscores the league's broader mission to promote mutual relations, tourism, and sports activities within Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Since the league's announcement, there has been a palpable wave of excitement among the youth of Kashmir, specially the cricket lovers. Young cricketers from across the region have been diligently preparing for the trials, eager to earn their place in what promises to be a historic cricketing event. The Kashmir Supreme League has already captured the imagination of cricket enthusiasm and the upcoming trials are expected to further elevate the anticipation and excitement surrounding this landmark event./APP/SZS