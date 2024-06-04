KSL Schedule Announced, Tournament Begins In September
Muhammad Rameez Published June 04, 2024 | 07:02 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The wait is finally over for cricket enthusiasts in Azad Kashmir, as the schedule for the Kashmir Supreme League (KSL) has been announced.
The tournament, which is being held under the banner of "League for Peace," will commence on September 18 and conclude on September 30.
A total of 19 thrilling matches will be played between six teams at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium and Rawalpindi.
The tournament aims to promote peace and harmony through cricket, providing a platform for talented cricketers to showcase their skills and bringing communities together in a celebration of sportsmanship and friendship. The league will feature six teams, each representing different regions of Kashmir, including Muzaffarabad Falcons, Rawalkot United, Kotli Kings, Bagh Royals, Mirpur Stallions, and Overseas Patriots.
The opening ceremony will be held in Rawalpindi, where 15 matches will be played, while four matches will be held in Muzaffarabad, including the grand final.
The tournament will conclude with a closing ceremony on September 30.
Chairman and CEO of Kashmir Supreme League, Masood Ahmed Khan expressed his excitement about the tournament here at a briefing, saying that it will provide an opportunity for local talent to shine and promote peace and harmony in the region. Former Skipper Shahid Afridi is the brand ambassador of this league, he said.
He also announced that each team will include six Kashmiri players, and trials will be held in five cities, including Lahore and Islamabad.
Director of Operations and Strategy, Moin Khan, emphasized that the selection process will be based on merit, and the tournament will showcase the best of Kashmir's cricketing talent.
He also appreciated the support of the people of Kashmir and promised a transparent and fair selection process.
