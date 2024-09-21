KSL To Promote Sports, Kashmir Worldwide: Rana Sanaullah
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 21, 2024 | 01:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah believes Kashmir Supreme League (KSL) would not only promote sports but will also highlight the cause of Kashmir all over the world.
Sanaullah, who was the chief guest at the launch of KSL, held here at a local hotel, said there is no shortage of talent in Pakistan but we need to bring it to fore.
I appreciate the spirit of Kashmir Supreme League management and pray that may KSL be successful. All possible support will be provided by the government in this regard. This league belongs to Kashmir and besides promoting sports, the Kashmir cause will also be highlighted before the world, he said.
Sanaullah, who also has the portfolio of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), said Paris Olympics 2024 gold medalist Arshad Nadeem's success was well celebrated by the whole nation.
We will announce cash awards to motivate players at all levels, from regional, national to international. We will soon launch a high performance center in Islamabad, he said.
Meanwhile, KSL top officials, former Skippers Shahid Afridi, Saleem Malik, celebrities, singers, dignitaries and people from all walks of life witnessed the launching ceremony of the league. Souvenirs were also presented at the end to the guests.
