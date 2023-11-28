KU honors Pakistani wheelchair cricket team on winning T20 Asia Wheelchair Cricket 2023

The University of Karachi and the non-governmental organization Support Trust arranged a special ceremony in honor of the Pakistani wheelchair cricket team which has recently won the T20 Asia Wheelchair Cricket 2023 in Nepal

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The University of Karachi and the non-governmental organization Support Trust arranged a special ceremony in honor of the Pakistani wheelchair cricket team which has recently won the T20 Asia Wheelchair Cricket 2023 in Nepal.

The acting chief minister Sindh Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, the former member National Assembly Member Kishwar Zehra, officials of the Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket team and others were also present on this occasion.

The chief guest, caretaker CM Sindh Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar along with the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi distributed around 200 wheelchairs to deserving special persons.

On this occasion, Maqbool Baqar said that physical weakness or disability cannot stop a person from his destination if he or has a passion in his/her heart.

“I congratulate the winners of the T20 Asia wheelchair cricket cup. I believe they have put an extraordinary effort to lift the trophy and make the name of the nation and the country.

He observed that despite being special persons, they utilized their skills with their hard work and dedication, they have proved that good results can be achieved with willpower, devotion, and commitment.

Meanwhile, during the ceremony, the KU VC announced that the University of Karachi in collaboration with Support Trust would soon arrange a Special Olympics on the campus.

He congratulated the team and said that the players are bringing laurels to Pakistan and that the whole nation should laud their performance and achievements.

He said that the University of Karachi will support the wheelchair cricket team and the campus would like to facilitate them without any compensation. “Usually people do not expect a lot from the special person in our society but the wheelchair team has lifted the trophy on more than one occasion and proved their game and mindset.”