KU likely to host wheelchair cricket series between Pak-Afghans

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The University of Karachi is likely to host a wheelchair cricket series between the Pakistan and Afghanistan wheelchair cricket teams in the third week of January next year.

An eight-member delegation comprised of the Pakistani Captain of the T20 Asia Wheelchair Cricket 2023 winner Zeeshan Taqi, Patron of the Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Team Professor Dr Farhat Jafri, and others visited the University of Karachi and met the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khaild Mahmood Iraqi at the VC Secretariat on Thursday.

The visitors informed the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi that wheelchair confined cricket team of Afghanistan is planning to visit Pakistan to play the T20 series and for the first time ever both cricket teams are also planning to have a one-day international match.

They requested the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi to host the series on the campus and also look after the national and visiting team which he accepted and asked the visitors to pinpoint the location where they would like to play matches against the neighboring country.

According to the visitors, wheelchair cricket teams only play T20 matches but for the first time, they are interested in having an ODI match to set a record of its own kind. They also requested the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi to become the patron-in-chief of the Pakistani wheelchair cricket team.

They expressed that the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi has twice organized special ceremonies for the specially-abled cricket team after they won the T20 Asia cups on two different occasions to support the national wheelchair-confined cricket team which has never happened before with them.

On this occasion, Zeeshan Taqi shared that our victories were not acknowledged by people but after seeing that the University of Karachi has organized an event like it did in the past, masses are now admitting our services and lauding our performances.

He also thanked the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi for inviting the caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar to the ceremony.

He shared that there must be an inclusive sports body that recognizes and helps the players associated with different games across the country.

He also requested to allocate a separate space for the academy for the wheelchair cricket team and asked to have a sports gala with the students of KU Inclusive Society in the near future.

Meanwhile, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi assured the visitors that the University of Karachi would like to host the upcoming series and would provide all required facilities to both teams.

He informed the visitors that he would personally write a letter to the GM Productive Line NIKE (Speed Private Limited) Mustafa Yousuf to arrange sportswear and gear for the Pakistan wheelchair cricket team for the upcoming Pak-Afghan series.

He observed that sports activities are now missing from our daily lives and specially-abled persons have very limited opportunities available to express their skills.

He said that the KU has always provided equal opportunities to everyone and it offers freeship to sports persons and specially-abled people throughout their academic careers and around 250-300 students are availing of this facility at the moment.

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that he would direct the Estate Office to identify the land after which he would take the matter to the KU Syndicate so that members could decide about allocating land for the national wheelchair cricket academy.

He shared that the KU has recently launched a new four-year degree program BS in Sports business Management at the Department of Public Administration of the University of Karachi that will be very helpful in creating a healthy environment for sports-related activities in the country.

He said that this is one of the kinds of degree programs launched in Pakistan.