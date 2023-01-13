UrduPoint.com

Kudermetova, Badosa In Injury Scares Ahead Of Australian Open

Muhammad Rameez Published January 13, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Kudermetova, Badosa in injury scares ahead of Australian Open

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Veronika Kudermetova and Paula Badosa both pulled out of their Adelaide International semi-finals with injury problems Friday, leaving them in a race to be fit for the Australian Open.

Their withdrawals gave Belinda Bencic and Daria Kasatkina free rides into Saturday's title match.

Russia's Kudermetova, seeded nine for the opening Grand Slam of the year, which starts Monday, cited a left hip injury for her pull-out against Switzerland's Bencic.

It followed epic three-setters in her two previous matches, with her quarter-final against Danielle Collins on Thursday extending beyond three hours.

Olympic champion Bencic, who has won nine of her last 10 matches, is aiming to claim a sixth singles trophy and her fifth on a hard court.

She will face world number eight Kasatkina, who is gunning for a seventh WTA title and her second in Australia, having claimed the Phillip Island Trophy last year.

Kasatkina progressed when Spain's Badosa, seeded 11th at Melbourne Park, opted out because of a thigh injury.

"Yesterday when I was playing it was a very tough match, especially physical, so I felt a little bit in my abductor. I felt like I pulled it a little bit," said Badosa.

The Spaniard battled through a gruelling quarter-final clash with Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia that stretched beyond two-and-a-half hours.

"Today I feel a little bit worse, I have the Australian Open ahead, and I hope I can recover for that," she added.

The Grand Slam has been hit by numerous withdrawals in both the men's and women's fields, including two-time former champion Naomi Osaka, who is expecting her first child.

In the men's draw, South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo dominated from the baseline to overpower Britain's Jack Draper 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (2/7), 6-3 and surge into the final.

Kwon lost to Draper -- who is Rafael Nadal's first-round opponent at the Australian Open -- in the first of two Adelaide tournaments and was set to miss this week's event after losing to Tomas Machac in the final round of qualifying.

But he sneaked in as a lucky loser and is now in a final against Spanish fourth seed Roberto Bautista Agut, who ousted Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 6-3.

"It was a very difficult match today," said Kwon. "I'm just really happy to win today... Last week he played very well, so I tried to just enjoy this match and be positive. I tried to be more aggressive."

Related Topics

World Australia Adelaide Melbourne Osaka Spain Brazil South Korea Switzerland Rafael Nadal Women Australian Open Event From Race Court

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations ..

Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations to return Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi h ..

Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi hooliganism case

48 minutes ago
 PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen t ..

PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen tie with UAE

2 hours ago
 Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Françai ..

Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Française board meeting

2 hours ago
 UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keen ..

UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keenness to strengthen their strat ..

2 hours ago
 BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: ..

BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: Senate informed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.