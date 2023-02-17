UrduPoint.com

Kudermetova Stuns Gauff In Doha To Set Up Swiatek Clash

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 17, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Veronika Kudermetova upset the Doha Open seedings to defeat American teenager Coco Gauff 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 on Thursday and set up a semi-final with world number one Iga Swiatek.

Russian 25-year-old Kudermetova, ranked eighth, needed just over two hours to complete victory over the world number four.

If she is to reach a first WTA final since Istanbul last April, Kudermetova will have to get past a refreshed Swiatek.

The reigning French and US Open champion reached the last-four when last weekend's Abu Dhabi title winner Belinda Bencic withdrew from their quarter-final.

Kudermetova, who will be playing in her second semi-final of the year, is yet to win a set from Swiatek in two previous encounters.

Polish star Swiatek hardly broke sweat in her opening match at the tournament, dropping just one game and needing only 53 minutes to defeat Danielle Collins on Wednesday.

Last season, Swiatek kicked off her 37-match win streak in Doha, where she captured her first WTA 1000-level hard-court title.

A day after saving two match points to defeat Jelena Ostapenko, second seeded Jessica Pegula had a much easier time in easing to a 6-3, 6-2 win over Beatriz Haddad Maia.

She will meet either Maria Sakkari of Greece or WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia of France for a place in Saturday's final.

Pegula hit 22 winners to 16 unforced errors on Thursday while Haddad Maia made just 12 winners to 20 unforced errors.

