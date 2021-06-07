UrduPoint.com
Kueng Clings To Tour De Suisse Lead After Van Der Poel Stage Win

Muhammad Rameez 10 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 10:31 PM

Kueng clings to Tour de Suisse lead after Van der Poel stage win

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Alpecin-Fenix's Mathieu van der Poel won the second stage of the Tour de Suisse on Monday as Stefan Kueng held onto the overall lead.

Dutch one-day specialist Poels, 26, produced a devastating final burst of speed to leave German Maximilian Schachmann in second and fellow countryman Wout Poels in third in wet conditions on the race used as a warm-up to this month's Tour de France.

Frenchman Alaphilippe, a contender for the Grand Boucle which starts on June 26, finished in seventh and moved within a second of the Swiss Kueng's yellow jersey.

With 44km to go the breakaway of five riders including Claudio Imhof climbed Oberricken at 905m altitude.

Switzerland's Imhof as well as well as fellow countryman Tom Bohli opened up space to go clear on the decent.

