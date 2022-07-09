UrduPoint.com

Kumar Bowls India To T20 Series Win Over England

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 09, 2022 | 11:15 PM

Kumar bowls India to T20 series win over England

India overpowered England by 49 runs to win the second Twenty20 international at Edgbaston on Saturday as they took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series

Birmingham, United Kingdom, July 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :India overpowered England by 49 runs to win the second Twenty20 international at Edgbaston on Saturday as they took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

England, set 171 for victory, were dismissed for 121 in 17 overs, with India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking 3-15 in a player-of-the-match display.

Kumar set the tone from the start of England's chase, having the dangerous Jason Roy caught at slip by India captain Rohit Sharma for a first-ball duck.

The medium-pacer followed up by having England captain Jos Buttler, one of the world's best white-ball batsmen, caught behind for just four.

And when the hard-hitting Liam Livingstone was bowled by a superb off-cutter from Jasprit Bumrah, the hosts had slumped to 27-3 inside five overs.

Moeen Ali (35) and David Willey (33 not out) tried to get England back on track but, with wickets falling steadily at the other end, the odds were always against them and the match ended with exactly three overs left when Harshal Patel yorked No 11 Matt Parkinson.

Earlier, India made 170-8 after being sent into bat.

England debutant paceman Richard Gleeson removed all of India's top three -- Rohit, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant -- on his way to 3-15 after the tourists had been 49 without loss.

Chris Jordan followed up with 4-27 before Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 46 kept India in the game.

Gleeson struck with just his sixth ball in international cricket, removing Rohit for a quickfire 31 when the opener top-edged a hook before wicketkeeper Buttler holding a good catch as he ran back.

Gleeson then took two wickets in two balls at the start of his next over.

Star batsman Kohli, now without a hundred in 76 international innings across all formats, fell for just one when he sliced Gleeson and Dawid Malan held a fine catch over his shoulder as he ran from backward point.

Pant (26 off 15 balls) then charged at Gleeson but was caught behind off an inside edge.

Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya repaired some of the damage before they were dismissed by consecutive Jordan deliveries to leave India 89-5 before all-rounder Jadeja got India to a competitive total.

The series concludes at Nottingham's Trent Bridge on Sunday.

At Edgbaston: India 170-8, 20 overs (C Jordan 4-27, R Gleeson 3-15) v England 121, 17 overs (B Kumar 3-15)Result: India won by 49 runsSeries: India lead three-match series 2-0

Related Topics

India Cricket World Fine Jos David Nottingham Lead Livingstone Virat Kohli B Kumar Hardik Pandya Dawid Malan Rishabh Pant Harshal Patel Sunday All From Best Top

Recent Stories

EU Climate Plan Doomed Unless Sanctions Against Ru ..

EU Climate Plan Doomed Unless Sanctions Against Russia Lifted - EU Lawmaker

2 minutes ago
 Iran arrests two filmmakers for 'inciting unrest': ..

Iran arrests two filmmakers for 'inciting unrest': media

2 minutes ago
 Russian missiles pound east Ukraine, hit Kharkiv

Russian missiles pound east Ukraine, hit Kharkiv

2 minutes ago
 Subs Adams, Anscombe combine to give Wales histori ..

Subs Adams, Anscombe combine to give Wales historic Springboks win

2 minutes ago
 NHMP fines public transport vehicles for overcharg ..

NHMP fines public transport vehicles for overcharging, over loading

5 minutes ago
 Max Verstappen sprints to another Red Bull Ring su ..

Max Verstappen sprints to another Red Bull Ring success

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.