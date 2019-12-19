Kumara, Embuldeniya help Sri Lanka dismiss Pakistan at 191

Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara and Lasith Embuldeniya claimed four wicket apiece to wrap up Pakistan's first innings on 191 on the inaugural day of the second Test here at National Stadium Karachi on Thursday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara and Lasith Embuldeniya claimed four wicket apiece to wrap up Pakistan 's first innings on 191 on the inaugural day of the second Test here at National Stadium Karachi on Thursday.

Pacer Kumara, who at times touched 150kph in the opening session, continued bowling with the same pace during all his spells, picking up four valuable scalps for 49 runs in his 18 overs. His victims included Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Yasir Shah and Mohammad Rizwan.

Left-arm spinner Embuldeniya grabbed 4-71, while pacer Vishwa Fernando claimed two wickets.

For Pakistan Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam were the only batsmen, who hammered half centuries.

Asad scored 63 off 126 with the help of six fours, while Babar made 60 off 96 balls, hitting eight boundaries and a six.

Pakistan managed to put Sri Lanka in trouble by taking three early wickets. When Sri Lanka were 28, Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi had opener Oshada Fernando caught behind at four. Moh Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis were dispatched by Mohammad Abbas at 25 and 13, respectively. At the close of the day, the guests were trailing 127 runs in Pakistan's first innings. Angelo Mathews was unbeaten on eight along with nightwatchman Embuldeniya, who was undefeated on three.